DNA India: A resident of India found a huge cobra in the toilet

A resident of the Indian city of Kota, Rajasthan, went to the toilet and found a huge cobra there. About it informs DNA India.

Govind Sharma found a one and a half meter snake in the toilet, which was hiding at the toilet flush button. The man immediately called the experts.

Related materials:

A snake catcher arrived at the scene and caught a poisonous reptile, took it to the jungle and released it into its natural habitat.

During the rainy season, high humidity has been reported to frequently seek shelter in living quarters. To minimize the likelihood of encountering them, it is recommended to regularly inspect the house, maintain order and plug cracks.

It was previously reported that tourist Karsten Vollmer and his family during a safari in the Addo Elephant National Park in South Africa came across a cobra, which swallowed another snake whole in a few minutes. The reptile was greatly alarmed by the presence of humans and quickly hid in the bushes after it had finished its meal.