User Reddit shared a story about how he went on a first date and was faced with an unexpected reaction from his new acquaintance. The man said that the girl suddenly called him complete and asked him to leave her house.

The author of the post wrote that he met a pregnant girl on a dating app. “We talked for hours on the phone, she told me several times that she was looking forward to meeting, called me sweet and funny,” he said. Then the man decided to please his new friend, ordered food and went to her house. “I thought it would be a good first date,” he added.

When the hero of the story came to the girl, she took the food and thanked him. At the same time, she noted that he looked 10 years older and 20 kilograms fuller than in the profile photo in the application, and asked him to leave. “My photo is about a year old, and I have gained seven kilograms since then,” the author of the post explained.

At the same time, the narrator added that the girl knew his weight, but on a date she emphasized that in life he looks like “a completely different person.” As a result, he deleted his account on the dating app, but noticed that the girl had already blocked his account. “If you are going on a date, then you need to look better than on your profile photo,” he concluded.

In the comments under the post, many users expressed confidence that the girl used the author of the post to get free food. “I would take the food back,” one commenter wrote. Users also called the girl a scammer.

