Mark Dikara, 62, to stand trial for reckless use of weapons

62-year-old Illinois resident Mark Dikara was arrested after being suspected of committing an armed attack on himself. About it informs WGN-TV referring to the county sheriff’s office.

Dikara, who received a gunshot wound to the leg, was found at his home by police on the evening of 10 April. After an investigation, the police concluded that the man shot himself in his sleep. According to investigators, Dikara dreamed that robbers broke into his house. As he continued to sleep, he pulled out a .357 Magnum revolver and fired at the non-existent intruder. The man, as assured by the police, woke up only after a bullet hit his leg.

As a result of the investigation, Dikara was charged with the reckless use of firearms. In addition, the police suspected that the man kept the revolver illegally, as his license had been revoked earlier. Dikara will appear in court on June 29. He is now free on a $150,000 bail.

See also The Russian Army targets civilians Related materials:

Earlier it was reported that a robber in the city of Chicago, Illinois, USA, decided to eat a stolen fried chicken at the crime scene and was caught by the police. He was charged with armed robbery, illegal possession of a car and illegal possession of a bank card.