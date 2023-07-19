The Sun: a man was left without a leg because of the daughter who mixed up gears on a motorboat

A resident of the UK was left without a leg after his daughter accidentally ran over him on a boat while on vacation in the Italian resort of Cannigione. About it informs The Sun.

The girl was driving a motorboat and mistakenly mixed up the forward gear with the reverse one, which led to an accident. The Briton accidentally ran over her father, who at that moment was in the water. An ambulance helicopter was sent to help the victim.

The man, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized with a serious injury to his left leg. Doctors were forced to amputate part of the limb. The incident is being investigated by the Coast Guard.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of a medical error, 71-year-old resident of the British city of Aberavon Len Bruno lost his leg. She was amputated due to a misdiagnosis 10 years ago.