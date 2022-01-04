A man was found dead in a cell of the Investigative Detention Center (SIZO) in Moscow. This was announced on Tuesday, January 4, by a source.

According to Izvestia, the man could have committed suicide. It became known that he was involved in the case under Part 2 of Art. 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, manufacture, processing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”).

The circumstances of the incident are being established.

Earlier, on December 1, the Main Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) in the Irkutsk region confirmed information about the suicide of the “academic” maniac Nikita Lytkin. According to available information, the 28-year-old offender attempted suicide on November 28.

“Academic” maniacs – two serial killers Nikita Lytkin and Artem Anufriev. Young people from December 2010 to April 2011 committed at least 16 attacks on passers-by. When committing crimes, they used hammers and edged weapons.