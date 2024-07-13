For hours, all of France was left holding its breath for the conditions of little Celya, a 6-year-old girl who had been missing since yesterday afternoon, Friday, July 12. This morning the search ended with the most tragic of epilogues. The lifeless body of the little girl was found in a forest not far from her home. What happened and who was arrested.

An immense tragedy, a cruel crime, has taken place in the last few hours in France and has unfortunately led to the death of a little girl of just 6 years old, little Celya. In the late afternoon yesterday, Friday 12 July, the little girl’s mother had raised the alarm to the authorities.

The woman, a resident of Saint-Martin-de-l’If, about 20 km northwest of the city of Rouen, called the police saying she had been attacked with a knife by her partner, a 42-year-old man. She had managed to escape, but her little girl, as she told the officers, had remained at home with the man and had also been injured by the knife.

When the police arrived on the scene, however, the house was empty and there was no trace of the little girl or the woman’s 42-year-old partner. A kidnapping alert was immediately issued and a search began that involved many men, but also the dog squad and a helicopter.

This morning the sad news arrived. Celya’s lifeless body was found during the night in a wooded area a few kilometers from Saint-Martin-de-l’If. Not far away, investigators also found the car of the 42-year-old, who was immediately charged with murder. Around 6:00 in the morning, official sources reported his arrest. According to what has emerged, it would be a subject already known to the police for behavioral problems.