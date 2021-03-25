The man tried to smuggle drugs into jail No. 2, also known as Butyrka, by tying them to balloons. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Moscow prosecutor’s office.

According to the investigation, the citizen of Tajikistan, together with an accomplice, tried to transfer marijuana and cocaine, as well as a potent substance called pregabalin, through the outer fence of the isolation ward. However, the employees of the pre-trial detention center managed to detain the offender before the transfer of drugs. His accomplice managed to escape.

Earlier, Muscovites living near Butyrka began to complain about the noise from the prison radio – with the onset of spring, programs were turned on at high volume. “In winter it was not so audible, the booze was quieter. Now the horror. When the DJs start talking, it’s really loud. Maybe then they will ask us what radio station to put on? And let them send greetings to each entrance immediately, ”the residents of the capital were indignant.