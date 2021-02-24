In Chikash, Oklahoma (USA), a man killed a neighbor and then tried to feed her heart to his family members in order to “exorcise the demons from them.” The newspaper The Oklahoman writes about this with reference to the local Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, on February 9, Lawrence Paul Anderson stabbed his 41-year-old neighbor Andrea Lynn Blankenship in her house. After that, he cut out her heart and took her home, where he prepared a human organ with potatoes to feed his family with a dish. Thus, he wanted to “expel demons” from his relatives. The man confessed to the crime.

In addition, Anderson is suspected of the murder of his 67-year-old uncle Leon Pye and his four-year-old granddaughter Kaeos Yates, as well as the attempted murder of his aunt Delsi Pye, who called the police at the time of the attack.

It is clarified that in January the man was released early from prison – in 2017 he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Before that, he had already been to prison twice for assaulting a girl and possessing drugs for the purpose of selling. Now the American faces the death penalty.

