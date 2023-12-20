For the case of the murder of Vanessa Ballan, Fandaj Bujar was arrested on charges of killing the young 27-year-old girl in her home in the Spineda hamlet of Riese Pio

On the case of the death of Vanessa Ballan, Fandaj Bujar was stopped by the Carabinieri of Treviso, accused of having taken the life of 27 year old young woman. The girl's lifeless body was found in her house in the Spineda hamlet of Riese Pio X, in the province of Treviso, in Veneto. The charge against the man is aggravated murder.

The 41-year-old is now in cell in Treviso. According to what we learn from investigative sources, he has not yet made any statement regarding the death of the mother of a small child, who was pregnant with her second child.

The 27 year old young woman was mother of a small child. And she was expecting her second child. They found her lifeless in her home in Riese Pio X, in the province of Treviso, in the late morning of Tuesday 19 December 2023.

The woman had already died, due to several stab wounds that left her with no escape. Doctors found several marks on her chest. The alarm was raised, together with a neighbour, by the 27-year-old's partner, Nicola Scapinellowith whom Vanessa had been together for 11 years.

Her partner said he found the 27-year-old's body on the door of their house in the Spineda hamlet. He tried to resuscitate her, also calling a neighbor to help him.

Meanwhile, rescuers have reached the house. When they saw the woman, they could not help but confirm that she was dead. In the evening, the Carabinieri of the Treviso provincial command tracked down the alleged culprit. The 27-year-old reported him in October for stalking.