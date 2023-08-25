Sex coach Sanders: suspicions of treason speak of relationship problems

Sex coach Deirdre Sanders gave advice to a man who suspected his wife of cheating because of erotic underwear found in a trash can. She called his suspicions a signal of relationship problems, writes edition of The Sun.

A 44-year-old man, who suspects his wife of infidelity, turned to Sanders for help. According to him, he has been married for ten years. Once the wife put on beautiful underwear and stockings for him, but in recent months there has been no intimacy between them. “She always felt too tired, said that she had a headache or she needed to get up early,” the reader said.

He noted that at first he did not worry about the lack of sex and expected that the situation would improve over time. Confidence in this disappeared, the man says, when he accidentally discovered fishnet stockings in a trash can in the garden. “I took them to my wife and asked why she got rid of a good pair without a hitch. She looked flustered and said she bought them for a bachelorette party but it didn’t happen so she threw them away. But all her friends have been married for a long time, and no weddings are expected. And besides, why did she hide them outside? the reader asked. He asked the sex coach if he should directly ask his wife if she had an affair.

In response to the letter, Sanders pointed out that the stockings found in the garden are not evidence of treason. In her opinion, their appearance may have the most innocent explanation. Nevertheless, she noted that the suspicions that have arisen indicate a lack of trust and problems in the relationship. “You missed the closeness, but did not say anything, hoping that everything would be decided by itself. Instead of fighting over a possible romance, talk to your wife about your marriage. Ask her to be honest about her feelings, ”the sex coach advised.

