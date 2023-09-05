Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Rustem Umyerov, then Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, attends peace talks with the Russian delegation in the Gomel region of Belarus. (Archive photo) © Sergei Kholodilin/dpa/BelTA/AP

In the middle of the Ukraine war, Volodymyr Zelenskyj changes his defense minister. But who is this Rustem Umerow actually?

KIEV – For the first time since the Russian invasion, Ukraine has occupied one of the two key ministries appointed by the president. Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who will be replaced by Crimean Tatar Rustem Umyerov.

The dismissal of Reznikov, who was considered extremely loyal, was preceded by public scandals surrounding overpriced purchases of food and winter equipment for the army. However, Resnikov is likely to have come under particular pressure because of the systematic corruption in the district military replacement offices and the associated medical drafting commissions.

It is difficult for observers to imagine that the extent of the ransom from military service was really unknown to the ministry leadership in Kiev. With the dismissal, Zelenskyj is also trying to divert attention from himself and his personnel policy. Resnikovs, who up until now had primarily had to ensure the flow of weapons from the West, seemed almost relieved on Monday. He may now take up the more relaxed position as ambassador in London.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj wants to eradicate concerns about corruption

Like his predecessors, his successor Rustem Umyerov is seen in political Kiev as the man of the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak. “Only the family name changes,” wrote the editor-in-chief of the website censor.net, Yuriy Butusov. The main thing is that the flow of information to the President continues to be controlled by Yermak. “And anyone who gets in Zelenskyy’s ears can solve problems in all areas,” emphasized the journalist. It is particularly important for Selenskyj that he is initially protected from all corruption scandals and incompetent decisions with reference to the new minister.

41-year-old Umerov entered public politics late. Born in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, he comes from a family of Crimean Tatars who were deported to Central Asia by the Soviet authorities in 1944. It was not until the late 1980s that they were able to return to the southern coast of the Black Sea Peninsula. As an excellent student, he received a scholarship for an exchange year in the USA in 1999. After graduating in economics and finance, he worked in various companies, most recently in the investment industry.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Umerov sat in parliament for years – now he is Ukraine’s new defense minister

At the same time, the married father of two children was involved in the Crimean Tatar self-government. After the annexation of the peninsula in 2014, Umerov was among the negotiators who, with Turkish mediation, campaigned for the release of Crimean Tatars imprisoned by Russia on political grounds.

As an independent, he entered parliament in 2019 via the list of the Western-oriented party “Holos”. After the Russian invasion 18 months ago, Umerov, who is well connected in Turkey, began to rise in negotiations with the Russian side in Istanbul. In September 2022, the investment professional was then put in charge of the fund for state assets.

A year later, Umyevrov is now the designated defense minister. His appointment by Parliament is expected later this week. He still has to prove whether he can develop good relations with his western allies. (Andreas Stone)