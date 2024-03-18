A man from the United States spoke about being abducted by aliens

A US resident suspected that in his youth he was abducted by aliens for the sake of sexual experiments. About it writes Metro.

28-year-old Julius Shields from Missouri said that he was abducted by aliens 17 years ago. According to him, they came to take his sperm and experiment with it. Using stolen biomaterial, they allegedly crossed people with aliens. Therefore, the man believes that somewhere in the universe he may have alien children.

Shields said it all started when he saw balls of light outside the window, and then an unknown creature knocked on the window with a tentacle. The man was very frightened and from that night began to sleep in another room. However, he began to be haunted by dreams, which became more and more unbridled every night. They contained the alien he had seen in the window, women and other creatures.

“I would wake up and look at my underpants, but there was nothing in them, or they were just damp. There was no sperm left,” Shields said, hinting that the sperm could have been taken by aliens.

The man later began searching for information about aliens and now believes he has encountered a species called the Grays. Shields explained that they are small humanoids that fly on saucers, but return to a large spaceship.

Earlier, the famous illusionist Uri Geller said that he worked for the CIA and accused the US Department of Defense of lying about alien technology. The magician, famous for bending spoons, claims that he personally saw and held UFO debris in his hands in a certain NASA laboratory 50 years ago.