A prisoner in Argentina spent more than 20 years in prison. His term expired in 2001, but he did not want to leave because he had nowhere to go.

According to information Daily mail, the man was convicted in 1979 for the murder of his business colleague. Throughout his imprisonment, 75-year-old Osvaldo Longbuco has never applied for early release. He managed to sit on the bars for 20 years more than he was supposed to. However, on April 12, the man was still forced to leave the prison.

It is noted that Longbuko considered the prison his home, it was comfortable for him to be there, since he broke off all relations with his relatives and friends during his imprisonment.

“The prison is a place where he feels safe, has food, a roof over his head and social connections, but this imprisonment cannot continue,” the publication quotes the lawyer Longbuco.

The prisoner himself clarify that he would like to remain in prison until the end of his days in order to finally pay for his crime.