A Chinese man named Xie sold his two-year-old son and went on a trip. Reported by the South China Morning Star.

The man, who received custody of the child after the divorce, constantly quarreled with his new wife and decided to get rid of his son in order to make his life easier. He sold it to a childless couple for 158,000 yuan ($ 24,400) and went on a trip with his wife around the country.

Xie’s family went to the police after noticing the missing child. Law enforcement officers detained a criminal in China’s Zhejiang province.

