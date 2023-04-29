ABC 15 News: US man shoots valet scammer and continues dating woman

A resident of Houston, Texas, USA, killed a scammer who introduced himself as a parking attendant and demanded money for parking, and then continued a date with a woman. About it informs ABC 15 News.

Fake parking attendant Elliot Nix, 46, approached Eric Aguire, 29, and his lover and asked for money to park their cars. The waiter at a local restaurant warned the couple that Nicks was cheating.

Soon there was a conflict that escalated into shooting. Aguire pulled a gun from the car and started chasing Nyx. The man shot the swindler in front of employees of a nearby store, after which he returned the weapon to the car and returned to a date at a burger joint.

Rescuers hospitalized Nix, but doctors pronounced him dead. The police arrested Aguire and put him in jail. His lover assisted the investigation, and she was released without any charges.

