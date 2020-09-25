Tens of thousands of views were scored on the network by a video in which a guy under a real downpour is repairing a broken hydrant – huge masses of water burst into the air and fell on a person who was trying to block the leak. Previously, the network was hit footage of a young man washing pillows that he hasn’t cleaned for 10 years.

A video with the elimination of the accident is posted on “Reddit” – it can be viewed HERE – with a comment: “The hydrant broke … Guy had the knowledge and the tools to stop this before the water flooded everything around.”… True, it is not reported when and where this accident occurred.

The video shows how the guy lies down on the ground and tries, apparently, to turn some valve, and at this time streams of water are pouring on him. Then he uses a T-shaped tool, shutting off the water – the flow becomes less and less until it completely dries up.

One of the most popular comments from internet users: “Hell. What did he do ?! “

Another commenter joked about it like this: “I am concerned about one question – why does he carry a T-bar and a hammer with him … I heard the excuse:“ I play baseball, so I have a bat and a glove in my car… ”.

