User Reddit shared the story of how he revealed the truth about his wife and destroyed her relationship with her mother. He told his mother-in-law about his wife’s betrayal, which ruined their relationship.

The author of the post wrote that he has been married to his wife for 13 years. Recently, according to the author, he and his wife bought a house and hired a builder to help with renovations. “Last Saturday she told me a repairman was coming. Our youngest daughter had a dance lesson, and my wife asked me to take our eldest daughter with her, as she wanted to relax after moving,” he said.

“My wife began to often talk about our repairman and admitted that he wrote her inappropriate messages,” noted the hero of the story. According to the man, when asked to show the correspondence, his wife stated that she had deleted the chat. Then the man remembered that his wife and the builder were alone.

“I asked her everything, and in the end she admitted that she kissed the contractor. After questioning, she admitted that they had oral sex,” the man was indignant.

The author noted that he wanted to hurt his wife as much as she did him. “I wrote her mother a detailed message about how her daughter cheated on me, and told my wife that her late father was ashamed of her actions,” he explained, adding that his relationship with her mother and the memory of her father meant a lot to his wife. In response, the woman accused her husband of ruining their relationship with their mother. “I’m still thinking about whether to stay with her or not, but now she says that she doesn’t know if she can forgive me for telling her mother everything,” the narrator concluded.

In the comments under the post, users urged the author to divorce his wife. According to most commentators, the woman treated her husband unfairly.

