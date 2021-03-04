A resident of Scotland published a photo with an unusual optical illusion – in the picture, the ship will be flying in the sky, and not in the water. According to the Daily Record, the man found an explanation for this phenomenon.

Colin McCallum recounted how he spotted the “flying ship” as he passed the town of Banff on February 26th. The ship was on the horizon, but visually it seemed as if it was floating above the water and in the air.

“When I first saw the boat, I had to double-check if my eyes were deceiving me, because I sincerely thought it was floating. However, upon further inspection, I noticed that it was actually a wonderful optical illusion, ”McCallum said.

According to the Scotsman, the optical illusion occurred due to the extremely similar colors of the sky and the sea. So, the keel of the ship was not visible due to low-lying clouds. They created the illusion of the ship being in the air – the clouds reflected the sea, and the ship itself was in a cloudless area.

