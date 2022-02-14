Site user Reddit with the nickname 1550shadow published a screenshot of a post in which a man listed 23 requirements for women. His message caused heated discussions on the network.

Among the requirements that the man put forward to potential partners are the age of up to 22 years and weight of up to 55 kilograms. According to the user, his future lover should have a model appearance, be able to cook and clean up, wear expensive clothes, know several languages, have a good relationship with her father, dress modestly, be quiet and speak only when she gets permission.

Most commentators ridiculed the man’s demands. They suggested that in fact the author of the post is looking for a partner of the same gender. “Did I understand correctly that he is not going to date girls at all?” one of the users asked. “That’s right. According to the author of the post, you should only date men, ”another user replied to him. “Let him admit that he really loves men,” wrote a third.

