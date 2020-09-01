Adib is taking over from Diab. The comment columns are filling up online. “Just a twisting letter? Will everything stay the same in Lebanon now? ”Users ask on Twitter. Others phrase it with exclamation marks and scathing criticism. Mustapha Adib has not yet had an opportunity to commit political errors.

In the country that he is now supposed to lead out of the crisis as prime minister, he is unknown to large sections of the population. Adib has been representing Lebanon as ambassador to Germany for seven years. He is now succeeding the Lebanese short-term head of government Hassan Diab. A week after the explosion on August 4, which left more than 200 dead, the latter resigned. His footsteps sink into the rubble field.

Now it is a matter of “putting a stop to the dangerous financial, economic and social decline in the country,” said Adib in his nomination speech on Monday. Its aim is to create stable political conditions in a country that has been in one of its deepest crises in decades. He starts work without pointing the blame, without verbal guns. A thoroughbred diplomat. While others attack, he practices deliberation.

The man from Tripoli, Mustapha Salem-Adib Abd-Al-Wahed, has a doctorate in law and political science. He taught international law at several universities in Lebanon and France.

So far, he has stayed out of power haggling

In contrast to his predecessors, he is regarded as a moderate observer, as someone who has so far stayed out of the power haggling of the country’s elites. And at the same time it was able to secure cross-party supporters. From 2000 to 2004 he advised the former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and from 2011 served as his head of cabinet.

The longtime diplomat has the backing of several former heads of government, including Saad Al-Hariri (2016-2019), Fouad Sinioura (2005-2009) and Tammam Salam (2014-2016).

Last Sunday, on his 48th birthday, the Sunni bloc around ex-Prime Minister Al-Hariri proposed him to form a government. In parliament, 90 out of 128 members voted for him the following day. He would be the second prime minister in a year. His predecessor received just 69 votes on his nomination date last year.

“The country now needs no maneuvers, but solutions,” said ex-prime minister Saad Al-Hariri on Monday. It is important to support Adib with all your might. The man who could also unite the voices of the Shiite Hezbollah militia and the Amal movement. The Free Patriotic Movement under President Michel Aoun also voted for the diplomat.

The pressure to get closer to a solution was great. Especially from France – where Adib spent several years of study. Even before the French President arrived in Beirut on Monday evening, the personnel decision was made. Since the explosion at the port, Emmanuel Macron has been insisting on political reforms, tying the financial aid in the millions to conditions. The International Monetary Fund does the same.

Months of hanging could mean its final demise. The Prime Minister-designate will speak to the representatives of the parties this Wednesday. He made it clear on Monday what he was aiming for: an expert government that drives reforms.

His diplomatic skills are now required

In addition to economic renewals, this also means the political system. It has followed a strict religious proportionality for decades. The country’s president must be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister Sunni and the speaker of parliament from the Shiite minority. Adib’s nomination remains true to this rule: He is a Sunni Muslim and enjoys the support of the Sunni future movement around Saad Al-Hariri. This also creates distrust within the population.

After the explosion, Adib held back against the Tagesspiegel with criticism of the Lebanese government. He does not want to attest complicity in the accident, pointing out that the investigative commission will do everything to clarify the causes.

He reports of close friends who were among the seriously injured. Appeals to the international community to help his country. He does not say that he would consider taking it into his own hands in the role of head of government. And even one day after his nomination, the Lebanese embassy held back with statements.

The question now is whether Adib will succeed in pacifying the battered country. Shiite leader Hassan Nasrullah was “open” to talks after the nomination. It is more than questionable that the militia will voluntarily give up its position of power guaranteed by the proportional representation system. Here, too, the diplomatic skills of the newcomer should be in demand.