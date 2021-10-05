Olympique de Marseille may soon see one of the players who contributed to its recovery slip away.

After a magical start to the season, marked by great momentum, OM are starting to take a nonsense and as bad news never comes alone, the Phocéens may soon record a regrettable defection. One of their best players is likely to change tune at the end of the season, or even during the winter transfer window.

Imminent return to the Premier League?

The player in question is defender William Saliba, who is on loan from the Gunners. If Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a transfer specialist, is to be believed, Arsenal plans to recall him quickly, because seduced by the services he has lined up since he joined the shores of the Mediterranean. The former Stéphanois belongs to them and Mikel Arteta would have regrets about not having kept him in his squad last summer.

