Stand up against Monsanto

The very first hearing took place on May 26, 2009. The last should be the one held on October 21, before the Court of Cassation. After years of legal battle, the case of Paul François, a cereal farmer poisoned in 2004 by the vapors of Lasso, a herbicide marketed by Monsanto, should be concluded in a few hours. It will have made him the first farmer to rise, in France, alone against the US multinational, global agrochemical giant. At the time, the process seemed hopeless. He knew it himself. ” Perhaps, he admitted without boasting, in the columns of Humanity. But I hate injustice. There is no reason to be silent on the pretext that this is Monsanto. “

His temerity, for now, has paid off. In 2012, the farmer won his case at first instance, then on appeal in 2015. Monsanto then appealed to the Supreme Court, refusing to admit his responsibility for the accident suffered by Paul François on that sunny April day. , where the farmer had undertaken to clean his pesticide sprayer, without having been alerted that the Lasso contained highly toxic molecules when exposed to heat. The multinational, swallowed up in the meantime by the Bayer group, had again lost before the Lyon Court of Appeal in 2019, and again challenged the judgment. The last round is therefore for today.

Throughout these sixteen years, Paul François will not stop fighting. In 2011, he founded the Phyto-Victimes association, through which others, like him, took the floor. The Lasso was banned in France in 2007, as it had already been in several states in America and Europe since the 1990s.