Historic victory for LGBT rights

Incredible surprise in Malaysia, which recorded a great victory for LGBT rights. Against all odds, the country’s highest court on Thursday overturned a 2019 Islamic court ruling to indict a Malaysian for having “unnatural sex” and to sentence him to beatings with a stick. “It’s a historic decision”, believes the defender of homosexual rights Numan Afifi, who was involved in this procedure to question the laws of Islam which prohibit this type of relationship. “This is a huge step forward because justice is on the side of the accused. This decision opens the way to respect for human rights and justice for all. It reaffirms the democratic principles underlying the law ”, he reacts on Twitter. In the same case, ten other people were charged and sentenced. For Numan Afifi, president of the Pelangi association, which defends LGBT rights, this act shows that there is “There is no longer any reason to criminalize sexual behavior” and will set a precedent.