When, in the spring of 2002, Israel launched its offensive in the West Bank, it had one concern: preventing the press from documenting what was happening. It therefore sets up “closed military zones”. This is the case of the Jenin refugee camp, where the Israeli army came to eradicate all resistance. Humanity was the only international media to penetrate there during the Israeli offensive (1).

Globally, the emotion is however great. Mohammed Bakri, Arab Israeli actor and director, immediately afterwards directs a documentary, Jenin Jenin, which gives voice to the inhabitants of the camp, causing a resounding scandal as soon as it was released in 2002. All the more so as 23 Israeli soldiers were killed in the clashes and, officially (but the number is much higher), 52 Palestinians. The film was banned in Israel in December 2002, after some screenings, due to a “biased” view of events, but the Supreme Court ruled the ban illegal in 2003. The Lod court ruled on Monday to to prohibit “The distribution and screening of the film in Israel” and demanded the confiscation of the copies, following the defamation complaint filed by an Israeli army reserve colonel who participated in the operation. Mohammed Bakri was ordered to pay 175,000 shekels (approximately 43,000 euros) to the plaintiff. A decision ” Politics “, according to his lawyer, whom he intends to appeal. A film to see nevertheless on YouTube, from where it will not be withdrawn!