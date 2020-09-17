An expelled Kurd

Will Mehmet Yalcin see his children, aged 2, 4 and 6 respectively, educated in France? Forced to flee Turkey in 2006 to avoid a trial because of his commitment to the rights of the Kurds, this man was expelled on September 16 from France, where he thought he had found refuge. His request for asylum was in progress when the Prefecture of Gironde, in defiance of all the laws of the Republic and in particular those relating to refugees, freeing itself from the decisions of the administrative court of Bordeaux deeming his imprisonment in a detention center illegal, a sent several dozen police officers to Mehmet Yalcin’s home. Despite repeated requests, his lawyers have not obtained any documents, not the slightest placement order.

Taken by car to the Mesnil-Amelot detention center, near Roissy airport, he was finally expelled.

The French authorities have therefore illegally handed over an opponent to Erdogan. Turkish prisons are full of political prisoners. Singers and a lawyer died after prolonged hunger strikes because he called for a fair and fair trial.

Picked up when he got off the plane in Istanbul by Turkish police, Mehmet Yalcin was immediately taken away. A shame for France, homeland of the declaration of human rights, which prefers to help an autocrat and deliver democrats. The Yalcin folder should not be closed. The highest authorities of the State, the President of the Republic and his Minister of the Interior must be accountable.

Pierre Barbancey