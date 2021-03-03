A few days ago, the young Guinean waited in fear for the time of his expulsion. But, since Wednesday, Mamadou Yaya Bah can finally calmly take the path to the bakehouse. The prefecture of Ain indeed announced to him yesterday the cancellation of his obligation to leave French territory and gave him a receipt for an application for a residence permit valid for six months. The end of a long ordeal. “It’s a day of victory”, he proudly launched. The 20-year-old, barely hearing the news, rushed into the arms of Patricia Hyvernat. The baker of La-Chapelle-du-Châtelard, a village of 390 inhabitants about forty kilometers from Lyon, had led a two-week hunger strike to protest against the expulsion of the young migrant and to demand the authorization of the ‘hire in apprenticeship. “The plan is for him to take over our bakery within five years”, she confided. The way now seems clear to him.