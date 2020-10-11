At war against hunger

As soon as the news was known, David Beasley went back to coal. The World Food Program (Pam), of which he is the executive director, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. “It’s a call to action, because the Nobel Peace Prize committee recognizes that famine in the world is a major cause of conflict and that a great many people are dying of hunger”, David Beasley said, recalling that while 1 million people had lost their lives as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, famine had claimed 6.7 million lives this year. An estimated 690 million people are undernourished worldwide in 2019.

If faced with wars and economic problems, “We are not acting now, he alerted, we are going to have famines of biblical proportions ”. Former Republican Governor of South Carolina, David Beasley took over as head of Pam in 2017.

Gaël De Santis