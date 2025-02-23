A new extraordinary shareholders are coming in the Seville FC. José María del Nido Benavente He asked the Board of Directors for his son to call a new assembly after the ordinary nature held in January. On that occasion, as in many others, the key was in the package of ‘the Americans’ then represented by the well -known sports lawyer in sports matters Juan de Dios Crespo. He was a member of the A-Cap creditor, related to the investment fund itself, and the 777 partners’ shares They abstained at all points of the agendasomething novel with respect to what happened above. He caught the attention, in addition to the strategy they used, for their outfit, since In Fibes he was recognized as ‘the man of the bow tie’.

On this, among other issues, he has been questioned in an interview published by Relief The director of the prestigious sports department of Ruiz-Huerta & Crespo Lawyers who combines his work as a teacher in many schools and masters worldwide. «People ask me ‘Why are you carrying a bow tie, Juan?’ I carry a bow tie because since I was two years my mother put me a little bowlo but, apart from that, I already recovered it with a certain age because I wanted to give a special touch. Now many people have copied me. It is a special touch, when you go to court, or Right in the issue of Seville with the Americans, they call me the bow tie. Juan God Crespo, the one with the bow tie »said the jurist emphasizing the importance in his profession of staging. «I wanted to be a journalist, but I also wanted to be an actor when I was little. In fact, I have done some plays from Molière and Shakespeare. AND I have always thought we have to have a theatrical attitude. Theatrical in the sense of having a staging, ”he said.

The charismatic lawyer of the main players and clubs on the planet revealed his keys “to Dominate the scene»:«Have an ability to smell blood when the other has been wrong. Also the ability of when yours was wrong, or myself I have been wrong, know how to rebuild. Have an important intellectual part. That is, I name a lot, a lot, a lot of theater, cinema, fables, to make equivalences. And well, what you do is, in that way, to touch sensitive fibers of each other, it also depends on which country, what nationality is the opposite, the lawyer or the part, what nationality or what the referees are also the referees , and know how to have a humor too ».