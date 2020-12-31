In Britain, a man was admitted to the hospital after drinking five liters of water daily in order to get rid of the symptoms of coronavirus, reports Daily Mail.

As noted, with this amount of fluid, Luke Williamson washed almost all the sodium from his body. This almost led to fatal consequences.

Luke’s wife said that her husband had been feeling unwell all week and was advised to drink more fluids. One evening he went to take a bath, but when he got out he fell. The woman was unable to enter because the door was closed, but she immediately called an ambulance. The medics arrived 45 minutes later, 20 of which the man did not answer.

He spent several days in intensive care on a ventilator. The doctors concluded that his actions led to cerebral edema. Luke is now recovering and may soon return to normal life.

Earlier, the infectious disease specialist gave advice to people undergoing treatment for coronavirus at home. So, when treating COVID-19, it is necessary to increase the amount of fluid consumed, and fortified drinks should be added to the water you drink.