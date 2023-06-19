The man moved to his parents’ house and found in the ground a figurine with which he played as a child

User Twitter from the USA with the nickname Brandon Hannibal Donkey said that after moving to his parents’ house, he found a figurine in the ground in the yard, which he played with as a child. The post about the unexpected discovery got more than 80,000 likes.

According to the man, since his parents can no longer take care of the house, the house has recently moved to him. “This morning while I was changing the irrigation system in front of my house, I found my old Star Wars Emperor Palpatine figurine. He lay under a layer of mud for 35 years, ”said Brandon Hannibal Donkey.

The author of the post published a photo of the figurine covered with earth. He also explained that the toy came out in 1984, and then it had to be ordered by mail.

“This is a real treasure”, “In fact, this is an archaeological find,” Twitter users wrote in the comments. Some have stated that they once also found their childhood toys buried in the yard.

