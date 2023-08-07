A resident of Hungary mistakenly received 367 salaries from a former employer

A resident of the Hungarian city of Kaposvár mistakenly received 367 salaries from his former employer at once and refused to return the money. About it informs Oddity Central.

The man did not pass the trial period in the company and was fired. He was supposed to be paid 92.5 thousand forints (24.5 thousand rubles), but due to an error in the calculations, the company transferred him 92.5 thousand euros (9.5 million rubles).

The error occurred due to the fact that the employee provided an Austrian bank account and the salary should have been paid in euros. Instead of converting forints into euros, the employee was transferred the entire amount into euros.

The company quickly realized the mistake and asked the man to return the money, but he said that he no longer had access to the Austrian bank account. Later it turned out that he had withdrawn 15.5 thousand euros (1.6 million rubles) in cash through an ATM in southern Hungary and transferred them to another account.

With the assistance of the Kaposvár district prosecutor’s office, the company managed to freeze the failed employee’s Austrian account and transfer part of the money back to its own account. The employer also managed to return about 72 thousand euros (7.5 million rubles), but the company hopes for the entire amount.

The man was charged with misappropriation of funds. He faces a heavy fine.

Earlier it was reported that a man in the Chinese city of Chongqing, Sichuan province, mistakenly received a large amount of money intended for a supplier from a fruit merchant and refused to return it. The police said that they did not have the authority to force the Chinese to return the money, and recommended that they go to court.