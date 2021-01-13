The man lost 73.5 kilograms thanks to a small gift from his boss and gave advice to people who want to lose weight. His words were published on the website of Men’s Health magazine.

30-year-old Andrew Merydith (Andrew Merydith) said that a year and a half ago weighed 186 kilograms. According to him, he gained extra weight due to depression and a sedentary lifestyle. In addition, he did not monitor his diet and the amount of water consumed during the day. Obesity led to health problems: his legs began to grow numb, his eyes became inflamed and his back ached.

Related materials

When Meridit received a fitness bracelet as a gift from the chief, he decided to set himself a daily norm of 10 thousand steps. “It saved my life,” he says. “It really helped me make changes in my life that I have not dared to make for the past 20 years.” He began to drink more water, monitor his sleep patterns and count calories with the bracelet.

To get his daily number of steps, the man tried to move every hour. “These small changes have had a huge impact on my health,” he stresses.

Having lost a little weight and entered the sports mode, Meridit began to work with a trainer. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he did online training. He now regularly goes to the local gym, does kickboxing and does Bootcamp workouts that combine cardio and strength training, and runs in the morning on Saturday and Sunday.

Meridit believes that he has about 30 pounds left to lose in order to find the figure of his dreams. “Start with small but deliberate steps,” he advises people looking to lose weight. – If you have never exercised before, set a goal of 10 thousand steps, drink about two liters of water and count calories. Over time, your workouts will become more intense, your nutrition will be cleaner, and you will achieve everything that you set out. “

Earlier, a resident of the Australian city of Sunshine Coast, Queensland, lost ten kilograms in two months and revealed the secret of success. She started counting calories every day to make sure her body was burning more calories than it was getting from food.