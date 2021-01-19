A resident of the British city of Amersham, Buckinghamshire, lost 32 kilograms and received five thousand pounds (502 thousand rubles) for this. This is reported by the Daily Mirror.

Chris Dempsey, 42, believes he abused junk food after his divorce in 2013. By February 2020, he weighed 140 kilograms and was admitted to the hospital with diverticulitis, an inflammatory bowel disease. During the treatment, doctors warned the man that being overweight and his lifestyle pose a threat to his health.

After returning from the hospital, Dempsey went to the bookmaker and bet 200 pounds (20 thousand rubles) on the fact that he will lose 32 kilograms in ten months. “I decided it would be a good incentive,” the man explains. The bookmaker considered the probability of this to be 25 to one and accepted the bet.

To lose weight, Dempsey ditched the junk food and junk food he ordered from take-out eateries. He also stopped drinking sweet latte. The man began to prepare balanced meals, and instead of breakfast he consumed a nutritious cocktail.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from enrolling in the gym, so he began to exercise. Initially, he wanted to take at least 10 thousand steps a day and eventually began to walk 32 kilometers a day.

Dempsey managed to reach the goal a month ahead of schedule and received five thousand pounds from the bookmaker. “I began to feel more cheerful, I have more energy, and I sleep better,” he shared his impressions.

