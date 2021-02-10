A 38-year-old woman told how her husband, with whom they lived together for more than 20 years, decided to change sex. In a post on Reddit she admitted that she loves her husband, however, due to manipulations with his appearance, he becomes less and less attractive to her.

The author of the post said that she met her husband when they were 15 years old. A year later, they began to live together, and spent their childhood in dysfunctional families. When the man was 18 years old, he told her that he wanted to undergo hormone therapy and a sex change. She replied that in this case they can only be friends and neighbors. After that, for almost 20 years, her husband did not raise this topic.

Related materials

“Now we are 38, we are married, we have a child. There are difficulties in our relationship, but we have experienced many happy moments, ”the heroine of the story shared. The woman admitted that about a year ago, her husband started having problems with gender identity again. However, according to the narrator, he did not tell her about this and attempted suicide. Since then, the couple began seeing a therapist jointly and separately.

The heroine of the story emphasized that she loves her husband and wants him to be happy, but she is not attracted to women. “The more we talk about his gender, the sadder I get. I feel that our marriage is nearing completion, and we have been together for more than 20 years, “- shared the author of the post.

The woman noted that her husband does not plan to carry out irreversible changes. He also assured her that he was willing to seek a compromise solution that would allow him to be as gender-ambiguous as his wife would be comfortable with.

The author of the post added that every change in appearance makes the spouse less and less attractive in her eyes. “I think we’ll both be unhappy if he spends the rest of his life trying to figure out how feminine he can be without upsetting me,” the narrator said. The heroine of the story also admitted that she feels like a bad person: she believes that her husband should be able to talk openly with her about gender issues, but at the same time, she is happy when he does not raise this topic.

In the comments to the post, many advised the narrator to break up with her husband. “You can still be good friends. But while you are together, none of you will be truly happy, ”wrote Jazzisa. Another user drew her attention to the fact that the love that she and her husband have for each other will not disappear, and advised her to try to turn it into a friendly one. Another user wrote that she had a similar story with her husband. According to her, it is impossible to find a compromise in such a relationship, and the best solution would be to remain close friends.