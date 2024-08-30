Prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota reports in a press conference the turning point in the investigations into the murder of Sharon Verzeni

Today, Friday August 30, exactly one month after the murder of the young Sharon Verzeni, the decisive turning point in the case has finally been reached. The 33-year-old barmaid was apparently killed by the man filmed on his bike by the surveillance cameras: Moussa Sangare. The PM Maria Cristina Rotaduring the press conference called for today at 12, explained the latest, hectic phases of the investigations that led first to the identification and then to the arrest of the suspect.

Verzeni case turning point

The statements of the prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota

These are the words of the acting prosecutor in Bergamo, Maria Cristina Rota, who recounts the recent developments in the case of the murder of Sharon Verzeni:

“Last night, at the end of very thorough investigations, we were able to identify the individual on the bicycle. During the night he first made spontaneous statements, then a full confession. The investigation was facilitated by the collaboration of two foreign citizens who spontaneously showed up at the police station to report what they had witnessed. Thanks to their statements and the analysis of the cameras, it was possible to reconstruct the entire route of the cyclist on the street of the murder”.

Murder clothes and weapon found

Sangare’s confession allowed investigators to find both the clothes that he was wearing that tragic night that themurder weapon.

The prosecutor then added: “The man was arrested as a suspect in a crime.” While during the press conference, the commander of the Carabinieri underlined: “Method and perseverance allowed us to solve this case.”

investigators in action

The threat addressed to two children

Maria Cristina Rota also took advantage of the press conference to declare the following:

“I take this opportunity to launch an invitation to two 15-16 year old boys towards whom the alleged perpetrator of the crime, as he declared, before choosing and randomly identifying Mrs. Verzeni as the victim, allegedly pointed a knife at them and threatened them. They were present at the crime scene and to date have not yet shown up. I invite them to show up at a police station so that they can provide confirmation of what they have acquired”.

And finally he added:

“He gave up with the two boys and then met Sharon Verzeni who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

No motive: victim and killer did not know each other

The PM also specified that: “There was no motive, they didn’t know each other and never had contact”.

Man on bike alleged killer of Sharon Verzeni

The alleged killer, he explained, is: “a thirty-year-old man, an Italian citizen originally from another country, who investigators reached thanks to the help of two people who were present and who told what they had seen. He left the house with four knives, with the intention of hitting someone“.

There is no sexual, religious or personal motivation behind the murder of Sharon Verzeni: “It could have been Mrs. Verzeni or any of us who happened to be passing by.”

The reaction of the alleged killer

“Neither during his spontaneous statements nor during the interrogation did Moussa Sangare ever show that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

The prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota said that the man had proven to be “sorry for what he did“, and that around 4:00 this morning he decided to free himself from the burden of his tragic action.