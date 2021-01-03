The American knocked down the door in the house of the former boss because of his refusal to be friends on the social network. This is reported by the Williston Herald.

North Dakota resident Caleb Burczyk began sending nagging friendship offers on Facebook to his ex-boss on December 24. Having received no answer, the 29-year-old man began to threaten his former employer. In particular, Burchik wrote to him about his intentions to kill him if he did not accept the request for friendship.

Two days later, Burchik continued to send threats, after which, according to the preliminary version, he knocked out the door of the ex-boss’s house. As a result, the man was charged with burglary and terrorism. Preliminary hearings in his case will be held on January 27.

Last January, it was reported that a man accidentally sent an intimate photo of himself to his boss and then announced that he was gay. The next day, the leader told all colleagues about his orientation, after which the author faced problems in the team.