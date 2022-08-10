This is the story of a poor man frightened stray dog ​​finding his rescuer, who drove for hours to be able to save him and be with him again. A story of great affection and dedication, towards a puppy that had no one to look after him. But who has finally found the guardian angel of him.

Rocky spent many days wandering around a construction site before anyone saw him. The 1-year-old Border Collie mix was scared, but luckily Barth, an experienced animal rescue volunteer, took care of him and immediately tried to gain his trust.

Shirley Zindler, founder of Dogwood Animal Rescue, says:

Barth had given him food on the yard for a week or so prior to his capture, but was never able to approach him. He drove for hours to collect a trap from us, returned to the workplace and was able to quickly drop him into the trap.

The man then did the one hour trip to the rescue so that Rocky could be safe. The dog was still scared, but he soon felt safe when Barth was beside him. When they met again, it was exciting:

It was just the sweetest thing. Rocky had really come out of his shell and was approaching people, but it was obvious that he remembered the friend who had fed him. He wagged his tail, gave kisses and snuggled as close as possible.

Frightened stray dog ​​finds the rescuer to be together forever

Barth sadly couldn’t adopt Rocky, but a couple welcomed him into his new home forever, even though the link between the two is still very strong.

The couple updates it all the time so they don’t miss a thing about Rocky.