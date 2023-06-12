Deputy Alexander Kolodich from Khanty-Mansiysk was killed on June 12 in New Moscow, according to the Telegram channel “112” with reference to law enforcement agencies.

“The body of a 58-year-old man was found in the basement of a private house with signs of violent death,” the statement reads. message.

The first department for the investigation of especially important cases of crimes against the person and public safety of the main investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Murder”, part 3 of Art. 30 p. “a” part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Attempt to kill two or more persons.”

The man’s body was found on the morning of June 12. A worker who helped to monitor the site was suspected of the murder. In addition, he wounded the deputy’s wife. The 55-year-old woman survived and was hospitalized.

According to preliminary information, the worker hit the owner of the house with a knife during a quarrel. The wife came running to the screams. After committing the crime, the worker buried the body of the murdered man in the basement of the house and fled, the wounded woman was left to bleed.

The offender accidentally told his brother about what he had done, and he, in turn, turned to the police. Law enforcement officers arrived at the house where the murder was committed, managed to save the woman. The Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office took over the investigation of the criminal case.

The alleged killer has now been detained, he turned out to be a resident of New Moscow. In the near future, the investigation plans to petition the court for a preventive measure in the form of detention.