In Kiev, a man accidentally killed his partner while having sex, informs UNIAN. At the trial, he did not deny his guilt, stressing that he did not want her death, but simply “experimented.”

The incident took place in November 2020. The resident of Kiev together with his girlfriend bought alcoholic beverages and went to her home. After drinking alcohol, the couple moved on to intimacy. After the first sexual intercourse, the man began to urge the woman to have sex “in an unnatural way”, to which she agreed.

“He stood behind the victim, while holding her waist with one hand and covering her mouth and nose with the other. After he satisfied his needs, he released the victim, who was breathing heavily. He went to the kitchen, and when he returned, he found that the victim showed no signs of life, and she was bleeding from her mouth. He called an ambulance and the police, ”the statement of the Solomensky court, which passed the verdict in this case, says.

It turned out that in this way the man prevented his partner from freely receiving oxygen, which led to her death – the woman died from mechanical asphyxia due to the closure of the openings of the nose and mouth. As a result, the defendant was sentenced to five years in prison, but his term was replaced by a suspended one due to mitigating circumstances.

Earlier it became known that the police in the city of Spokane in the US, Washington state, detained 60-year-old John Eisenman on suspicion of the murder of Aaron Sorenson, the boyfriend of his daughter. The accused held the 19-year-old young man guilty of selling his daughter into sex slavery for $ 1,000 in October 2020. The father was able to rescue his daughter from sex traffickers and bring her home shortly after she was captured, police said.