Daily Mirror: a lifelong cheating resident of the United States got four wives

A resident of the United States, who cheated on his beloved all his life, got tired of this and started four wives. About it informs Daily Mirror.

Jerome from Springville, Alabama, admitted that from adolescence he could not be satisfied with one relationship and was constantly looking for connections on the side. During his life, the man offended many women, but five years ago he decided to put an end to his own infidelities by turning to polyamory.

It all started when Jerome met a woman named Jasmine. He left his previous lover and began dating a new one, but he soon cheated on her. The young people were able to reconcile and soon got married, but agreed that they would live in a sexual relationship, which Jasmine also arranged. They made a rule that Jerome’s new wives must be approved first.

Soon the girl Dezha joined the spouses. Then she brought her friend Jasmine to the family, who immediately received the nickname Baby Jasmine. Tee became the fourth wife of an American. Now the family is preparing to take in a fifth woman, whose name is Katara. “We have no limit on the number of people in a relationship. There is always a place for someone else, ”said Jasmine Sr.

Although Jerome and his wives often hear criticism, they try to ignore it. In addition, Jasmine Sr. said that a large number of people in a relationship makes life easier. “One can clean the kitchen, the other can cook, the third can do the children’s hair,” she said.

Jerome said that thanks to an open family, he no longer deceives women, and each member of this union can “grow above himself and achieve more.”

