A man from Lima invited a Mexican woman in love with him to visit, killed her and put her on the organs

In Peru, a man was arrested who invited his beloved from Mexico to visit, killed her and put her on the organs. About it informs VICE.

Blanca Arellano, 51, met Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte, 37, online. The woman was looking for a man for a serious relationship, and the Peruvian seemed to her a worthy chosen one. They talked for several months, and at the end of October, Villafuerte invited the Mexican to his place in Lima to talk personally. The woman flew to another country on 31 October.

At first, Arellano wrote to her relatives that she was truly in love, and her relationship with her boyfriend from the network was developing remarkably. However, after November 7, her relatives stopped receiving news from her. The Mexican niece Carla contacted Villafuerte and asked if her aunt was okay.

The man said that they broke up, as Arellano decided that he “could not provide the life she dreamed of.” He also said that the woman had left and was probably trying to return to her homeland. “I hope she is ok, but there is nothing more I can do. I say this with sadness. I’m sure that her phone just broke or the battery ran out, ”his message said.

Related materials:

Relatives of the missing woman turned to the Peruvian police, who immediately began searching. On November 10, on the beach of Huacho, 150 kilometers north of Lima, a finger with a cut off pad was found. There was a silver ring on her finger. Later, a disfigured head and a female torso were carried to the same beach, from which all internal organs were removed.

The ring found on the finger of the deceased, as it turned out, belonged to Arellano. The woman’s former online boyfriend was detained on November 17. “Juan Pablo Villafuerte has been arrested on charges of trafficking in human organs,” the Attorney General of Peru said in an interview with local media.

It was later revealed that Villafuerte was studying to be a doctor. On his TikTok page, he posted videos with human organs for several days after the disappearance of Arellano. The police found traces of blood in his apartment.

Earlier it was reported that a politician from Nigeria brought a “slave” to London and tried to put him on organs. The young man managed to escape and went to the police.