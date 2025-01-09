New setback for Pablo Ibáñez Pérez. The man who was known as The Man in Black for his role in ‘El Hormiguero’ by Pablo Motos has once again lost a court battle with the Treasury and will have to pay 256,409 euros by “tax irregularly” your salary as a collaborator of the program between 2011 and 2014.

Justice has now agreed with the Tax Agencywho demanded this money from him after a tax inspection in which they determined that he had declared irregularly the 696,750 euros he received as a collaborator of the Antena 3 program. As El Confidencial now reports, in a new resolution, the magistrates also endorse the tax claim for personal income tax of that period and must pay the amount that they demand.

As this medium explains, the Man in Black used a society called Burlesque Noir to collect his benefits during four years: 111,100 euros in 2011, 152,700 in 2012, 202,000 in 2013 and 230,950 in 2014. Thanks to this, he paid taxes on a large part of his salary through Corporate Tax and not personal income tax, in addition to deducting some personal expenses through said company.

The Man in Black used a company to avoid taxes on his salary in ‘El Hormiguero’

According to the Tax Agency, Ibáñez would have irregularly declared the 696,750 euros he collected as a salary from the Antena 3 program in the aforementioned period through Burlesque Noir. Now, the TSJM magistrates have considered that the Madrid native “used this company of which he is the administrator and sole partner, which does not add any value to the activity carried out by the complaining party and which It is only used to avoid the progressive and higher personal income tax rates.».









It is not the first time that a television personality uses this technique, which was finally approved by the Treasury. In some cases, the treasury has tolerated this type of operations when it is understood that The artists then receive “a salary at market price” by their society. An exception that Pablo Ibáñez has tried to cling to, but that Justice has now rejected: “Having failed to comply with the rule that required him to value the operations at their normal market value, there is fault in the actions of the complaining party, without that a reasonable interpretation of the norm can be appreciated in its performance, nor does there exist a legal loophole, nor do the necessary characteristics exist to be considered an invincible error,” the ruling states.

It was Burlesque Noir that billed the collaborator’s remuneration for his work as ‘The Man in Black’, which later He was paid for his “work performance”. In this way, only 137,504 of the total 696,750 euros were subject to personal income tax, which the magistrates consider “a remission of income” and that, therefore, said company “has not paid him its market value.”

He tried to deduct “private” expenses through this company

Added to this irregular taxation attributed to him are some “private” expenses that Pablo Motos’ former collaborator tried to be deducted through the company. The Tax Agency understands that these were not related to social activity, as they corresponded to purchases at Hugo Boss, Benelux, Giorgio Armani, Leroy Merlín, El Corte Inglés, Maisons du Monde, Lampas Oliva, Zardoya Otis, La Vaca Verónica and Hotel Bay. According to El Confidencial, these are not considered deductible since the correlation of the expenses with the claimant’s income is not proven.