Pablo Ibáñez, known on television as the Man in Black, will have to pay 256,409 euros to the Treasury for “taxing irregularly” his salary in The Anthill between 2011 and 2014.

The Justice ruled in favor of the Tax Agency, which claims said amount after an inspection from which it was determined that the Madrid native irregularly declared the 696,750 euros which he received as a salary from the Antena 3 program in that period.

As reported The Confidentialthe Man in Black He used a company to collect his profitsin four different periods: 111,100 euros in 2011, 152,700 in 2012, 202,000 in 2013 and 230,950 in 2014.

Therefore, He paid part of his profits through Corporate Tax and not from personal income tax, and also tried to deduct certain “particular” expenses that the Treasury did not accept, such as purchases in furniture stores, department stores, clothing or hotels.

According to the aforementioned media, the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid agrees that Pablo Ibáñez “used a company of which he is the administrator and sole partner, which does not add any value to the activity carried out by the complaining party and which It is only used to avoid the progressive and higher personal income tax rates.“.

There are many artists who have received their salaries through companies, and The Tax Agency has accepted cases in which these professionals after have received from society “a salary at market price”. The Justice ruled that this was not the case of the Man in Black, although he used this same argument,