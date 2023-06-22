Reddit: the man hurried the driver, and he threw a live cartridge into his car

User Reddit with the nickname Kvothe31415 told how he once encountered an unexpected reaction from the driver, whom he hurried. A nervous man, after being asked to drive faster, threw a cartridge case into the car of the author of the post.

The man said that he was returning with a child from the store by car. A truck was driving ahead of him at low speed. When the author of the post began to overtake the car, he hurried the driver with a gesture (thumb raised up) and indicated the intention to overtake him. After a successful maneuver, he overtook the truck and ended up in a parallel road lane, intending to turn left.

Soon, the author of the post recalls, the truck caught up with his car. “When they drove by, they threw a loaded cartridge in the direction of the car. He hit the rear window, right next to my son’s head. My ears were ringing, the baby was crying. Fortunately, we are both fine, ”the man described the details of the incident. According to the user, he reported the violators to the police.

In the comments, users spoke about various ways of communication between drivers. “You don’t need to wave your arms, you should even avoid eye contact. Nothing is worth the life of my children. I’ll just complain to my family what fools we met when we get home alive”, “Now I communicate on the road with other drivers only by turning on the turn signals and brake lights. Not a single word, not a single gesture”, “People go crazy on the roads, and over the years this is becoming more and more,” readers noted.

