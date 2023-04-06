UPI: a man hit the jackpot and did not believe the call with a message about winning

A resident of the Australian state of New South Wales hit the jackpot in the lottery and received a call with a message about winning for the draw. About it informs news agency UPI.

The organizers of the lottery called the man on the phone to say that he won more than 66 thousand Australian dollars (5.1 million rubles). The winner at first did not believe in the veracity of this information.

“My God! I thought it was a prank! I can’t express how glad I am that I answered the call! I have no words! It’s incredible. I have been playing the lottery for ten years, but I never expected to win,” said an Australian who purchased a lottery ticket online.

The man noted that he already knows how to use the winnings. “It changed my life 180 degrees. I will use all the money to pay off the mortgage on the newly bought house, and that will be enough for me, ”he said.

Earlier it was reported that in the United States, a 47-year-old resident of Michigan hit the jackpot in the lottery and did not believe the message that spoke of her winnings. The winner was sure that she had lost.