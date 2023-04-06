whatwhat is man so that you remember him?, says Psalm 8, verse 4.

What is man for you, dear reader. Who are you? Who I am?

By saying man, we are not referring to the so-called masculine gender. (Actually there is only one gender, the human, and two sexes: male and female).

Yes, what is the man? You, her, him, me. What are we?

We start by defining The term man comes from the Latin “homo” and this one, in turn from “humus“, mud, earth. That’s why we are humanity: beings of the earth.

Our definition coincides with the Genesis story in which God takes clay, makes a human figure, breathes a spirit into it, and thus creates the first man.

But what are we?

It is necessary to define ourselves because our dignity or lack thereof depends on the conception we have of ourselves.

If we say that we are the product of luck; a more or less refined result of chance, little would be the value that as humans we grant ourselves. In this way we come to have the hierarchy of any other living being: plants or animals.

But, if we consider ourselves the culminating point of the God’s creationthe being that, beyond the angels, has spirit and matter, soul and body, the situation changes.

That is why a correct definition of man is necessary and this is only given by a realistic philosophical anthropology that defines the human being, in its proper dimension.

Thus, we can affirm with the perennial philosophy that man is a person; that he possesses a material body and an immaterial soul and therefore is indestructible.

As if that were not enough, theology adds that you and I were made in the image and likeness of God.

What great dignity we have!!!