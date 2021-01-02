British fan of the singer Celine Dion got drunk while watching her performance on TV. A few days later, he received a letter informing him that he had changed his name from Thomas Dodd to Celine Dion. Writes about this The Mirror.

The 30-year-old hotel manager does not remember how he changed his name. However, the man paid 89 pounds sterling (almost nine thousand rubles) for the procedure, and then ordered eight more certificates of 10 pounds each, confirming his new name. After the initial shock, the Briton found the situation funny.

“During the lockdown I watched a lot of live shows on TV. I can only think that I watched one of her performances and I came up with a “great idea” after a few glasses, “admitted the newly minted Celine Dion. He also noted that his first fear was the need to make excuses to the HR department and change the email signature.

“Mom didn’t see anything funny in this. I explained that it could have been worse and I could have changed my name to Boris Johnson – we were just lucky that he doesn’t have live concerts. Now she laughs at it, ”said the former Thomas Dodd. He also added that he tried to sing Dion in the shower, however, as the Briton joked, he did not inherit either her talent or her wallet. At the same time, he does not intend to change the name back yet.