The man gave his 16-year-old daughter, whose computer broke down, his wife’s old iPod and found out that four years ago, his wife cheated on him with a colleague. He shared a story about this on Reddit…

According to the man, his daughter, while sorting out the new gadget, found her mother’s messages on WhatsApp and Facebook. It turned out that four years ago, in a correspondence with her best friend, the woman discussed how she started an affair with a young colleague. A Reddit user learned that his wife was dating her lover at his home after work. “They slept with each other for six or eight weeks until my wife came to her senses. She said that “physically” it was her best sex in years, but she regrets it and feels shame and guilt, “wrote a Reddit user.

The unexpected news shocked him deeply. “I cried on my daughter’s shoulder. It was the first time in my life that I was shaking with tears. I am an emotionally strong person, but it hurt too much, ”the man said.

She and her daughter packed up, waited for his wife to come home from work, forced her to confess to treason, and then left home. For several days they have been living in a hotel, and the author of the post, by his own admission, cannot do anything and cries.

“I would be glad to hear any advice. I have no idea how to move on, ”he turned to Reddit users. Many wrote to the man words of support and assured him that over time he would feel better. “It’s very difficult, but it won’t always hurt like this. You will definitely feel better, ”wrote juniperberry52. The comments also praised the daughter of the author of the post, who did not hide the unpleasant truth from her father.

