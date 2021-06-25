In the village of Smelovsky in the south of the Chelyabinsk Region, controversy erupted over the German self-propelled gun Marder-III. Local residents accused the reenactor and the owner of the equipment Denis Kotelnikov of promoting fascism and complained about him to the governor. The corresponding appeal appeared in the community “Texler, help” in the social network “VKontakte”.

“In our village recently there is a tank from the times of the Great Patriotic War. The tank belongs to a civilian, and everything would be fine, but it is fascist. Cossacks ride children on it, arrange entertainment events. On June 22, the day the war began, he drove through the village. It’s scary to even look at it, ”local resident Olga Melnik wrote and noted that local authorities and police say that everything is legal.

According to the woman, as a former headman, she received many appeals from the residents of the village. They demand that the German self-propelled gun stop driving through the streets. Miller said that she was most outraged by the appearance of German armored vehicles. She believes that it was necessary to take a tank with a star, or at least remove the cross on the self-propelled gun and “not to infuriate people.”

At the same time, the owner of the self-propelled gun assures that all accusations are groundless. In his words, technology, on the contrary, helps to promote patriotism, because during reconstruction, Soviet soldiers always win.

“What the car was, I bought this one. As for the reaction of residents, there are always minorities who are dissatisfied with something. I bought a self-propelled gun for reconstruction. On Sunday, an event was held in conjunction with various organizations and restored the events of one of the battles. They showed how the Red Army defeated everyone, ”Denis Kotelnikov told Znak.com and added that he had designed the equipment correctly, there were no symbols prohibited in Russia on it.

Marder-III – a lightweight German anti-tank self-propelled gun during the Second World War, which was actively used on all fronts; most of them were used on the Eastern Front. It was a self-propelled anti-tank gun with an open rear wheelhouse mounted on the chassis of a PzKpfw II light tank.