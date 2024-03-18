A Vaughn, Montana, man pleaded guilty to felony charges related to trafficking of sheep parts from Asia to USAwith the objective of clone them and create a new species.

Arthur Jack Schubarth, 80, is the owner and operator of Sun River Enterprises LLC. The place, better known as Schubarth Ranch, is a cattle ranch that is dedicated to the purchase, sale and breeding of alternative livestock, such as mountain sheep, mountain goats and various ungulates, said the United States Department of Justice in an official communication.

According to official documents, Schubarth worked with at least five other people between 2013 and 2021 to create a larger hybrid species of sheep with which they would be able to obtain high prices by selling them to captive hunting facilities, primarily in Texas.

The technique that the man from the United States used to clone sheep



To achieve this, Arthur Jack Schubarth brought parts of the world's largest sheep, the Marco Polo argali sheep, from Kyrgyzstan to the United States without declaring the import. Then, sent genetic material to a laboratory to create cloned embryos.

The man could spend 5 years in prison Photo:iStock Share

Once the goal was met, they implanted the embryos into sheep on the ranch, resulting in a single pure genetic Marco Polo argali male they named “Montana Mountain King” or MMK, says the official document.

The authorities also reported that for moving sheep in and out of Montana, Schubarth and the people he worked with used fake veterinary inspection certificates to claim that they were legally permitted spices.

For all of the above, the United States Department of Justice reported that Schubarth faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $US250,000 and three years of supervised release. The man is scheduled to receive his sentence on July 11 in the District of Montana.